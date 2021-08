LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wine & Cookies make a sweet combination!

Combine the two and a cookie making class and that’s what’s going on at Wildside Winery.

DeAnn Stephens is out and about today with more.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.