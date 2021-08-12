Advertisement

Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate

Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pictured: Jackie Howard(Bell County Det. Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville police are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Newtown community.

Pineville police told WYMT that Jackie Howard was working with the Pineville Street Department on a work release.

We are told Howard went to use the restroom and then later ran out of the restroom, down a riverbank and continued to run from the area.

We are told Pineville Independent School was on a soft lockdown but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some...
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge
At Eastern Kentucky University, students are arriving on campus and getting settled, all while...
EKU holds vaccination clinic as students arrive on campus
Senator Paul visited Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset and presented them with a certificate and...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH | WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge