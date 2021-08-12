Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville police are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Newtown community.
Pineville police told WYMT that Jackie Howard was working with the Pineville Street Department on a work release.
We are told Howard went to use the restroom and then later ran out of the restroom, down a riverbank and continued to run from the area.
We are told Pineville Independent School was on a soft lockdown but that has since been lifted.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.