Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice

The extent of the injury is unknown and tests are currently being done to determine the severity of what happened.
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated is reporting that Kentucky true freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus suffered an injury Thursday in practice.

Crowdus was a four-star recruit out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington and was ranked as a Top 300 recruit in the 2021 class. He was already showing signs of explosiveness in practice and proved he can play an early role in Liam Coen’s offense.

