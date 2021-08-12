Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated is reporting that Kentucky true freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus suffered an injury Thursday in practice.

The extent of the injury is unknown and tests are currently being done to determine the severity of what happened.

Crowdus was a four-star recruit out of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington and was ranked as a Top 300 recruit in the 2021 class. He was already showing signs of explosiveness in practice and proved he can play an early role in Liam Coen’s offense.

