Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Victor Puente (Aug. 12, 2021)

GRILLED T-BONE STEAKS WITH BBQ RUB

This could be called beef at its best. A simple rub including chili powder, garlic and brown sugar adds that special touch.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone or Porterhouse Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

BBQ Rub:

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING:

Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

