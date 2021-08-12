Advertisement

Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Victor Puente (Aug. 12, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/741/grilled-t-bone-steaks-with-bbq-rub

GRILLED T-BONE STEAKS WITH BBQ RUB

This could be called beef at its best. A simple rub including chili powder, garlic and brown sugar adds that special touch.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef T-Bone or Porterhouse Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

BBQ Rub:

  • 2 tablespoons chile powder
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING:

  • Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks.
  • Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

