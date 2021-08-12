Advertisement

UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season

UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning...
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics will once again use mobile ticketing for all home football games this season.

The transition to mobile ticketing will also apply to all other UK Athletics ticketed sports.

All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

Fans will also receive their parking passes via mobile delivery.

UK says mobile ticketing enhances convenience and safety for all fans while safeguarding against the danger of counterfeit tickets.

Ticket holders will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets.

Fans needing further assistance are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

Mobile help locations will be set up on the exterior of Kroger Field at the Guest Services booths to assist fans with Wi-Fi connectivity, but saving tickets and parking passes in advance is highly encouraged.

Kentucky’s 2021 football season begins against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4 at noon. Season ticket packages, mini-packs and single-game tickets are still available. More information about football tickets can be found at UKFootballTix.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sharpe is the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2022.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander says Sharpe to UK ‘the lock of locks’
Madison Southern QB Cole Carpenter.
Madison Southern seems ready for a huge 2021 campaign
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice
Lexington native Davonte Robinson said on Thursday he was excited to start his fifth and final...
UK’s Robinson happy to be back for a 5th season