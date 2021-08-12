UK’s Robinson happy to be back for a 5th season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cornerback Davonte Robinson said he knew without question he would be returning for a fifth college football season.

“It was always a clear decision,” the Lexington native said on Thursday. “I just knew I had a lot more to give and more to prove. I didn’t want to end my year last year the way that it happened.”

For the first time since arriving on the UK campus in 2016, Robinson experienced a losing season. The Wildcats finished 5-6 in 2020. Some around the program have wondered how much the pandemic affected last year’s results on the field.

“The grind was tough,” Robinson said. “We overcame it. It’s like facing adversity.”

Robinson has played in 37 games since his arrival, starting eight. He missed his entire junior season due to a quadriceps injury.

“I know, being hurt, people kind of forgot about me,” Robinson said. “Just know I’m still here and I still have a lot to prove.”

Robinson joins a deep and veteran secondary, which includes senior safety Yusef Corker, named a preseason All-SEC defender in 2021. Corker thinks Robinson is poised for a big year.

“I feel like he’s more confident, looks faster than last year,” Corker said. “He’s looking great out there.”

The Wildcats open the season on Sept. 4, hosting Univ. of Louisiana at Monroe at Kroger Field.

