Advertisement

UK’s Robinson happy to be back for a 5th season

Henry Clay product part of a deep secondary
Lexington native Davonte Robinson said on Thursday he was excited to start his fifth and final...
Lexington native Davonte Robinson said on Thursday he was excited to start his fifth and final season at UK.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cornerback Davonte Robinson said he knew without question he would be returning for a fifth college football season.

“It was always a clear decision,” the Lexington native said on Thursday. “I just knew I had a lot more to give and more to prove. I didn’t want to end my year last year the way that it happened.”

For the first time since arriving on the UK campus in 2016, Robinson experienced a losing season. The Wildcats finished 5-6 in 2020. Some around the program have wondered how much the pandemic affected last year’s results on the field.

“The grind was tough,” Robinson said. “We overcame it. It’s like facing adversity.”

Robinson has played in 37 games since his arrival, starting eight. He missed his entire junior season due to a quadriceps injury.

“I know, being hurt, people kind of forgot about me,” Robinson said. “Just know I’m still here and I still have a lot to prove.”

Robinson joins a deep and veteran secondary, which includes senior safety Yusef Corker, named a preseason All-SEC defender in 2021. Corker thinks Robinson is poised for a big year.

“I feel like he’s more confident, looks faster than last year,” Corker said. “He’s looking great out there.”

The Wildcats open the season on Sept. 4, hosting Univ. of Louisiana at Monroe at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sharpe is the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2022.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander says Sharpe to UK ‘the lock of locks’
Madison Southern QB Cole Carpenter.
Madison Southern seems ready for a huge 2021 campaign
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning...
UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season