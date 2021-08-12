Advertisement

Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations

By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update:

The governor discussed how COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state. He said the state can expect more cases this week than last week.

Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the commonwealth. He said many of those hospitalizations are younger people. He also said the vast majority of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.

“We are seeing our average age of admission that, back in January was around 75, that has now dropped to 55,” said Stacy Caudill with King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. ”We’ve noticed the same with our mortality.”

At King’s Daughters, they say 94 percent of admissions are unvaccinated and so are all of their ICU patients. At St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, they say they’re seeing the most rapid rise of cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. Beshear says more people across the state are also being put on ventilators.

The doctors who spoke during this week’s Team Kentucky Update say the best way to help is to get vaccinated. They spoke about they pleas they are hearing from patients they are treating.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of regret from patients and family members that they chose not to vaccinate and they’re now dealing with some pretty health dire consequences when it’s really too late to implement any changes at that point,” said Joshua Bryant, King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Gov. Beshear mandated masks in all Kentucky schools earlier this week. Beshear said those schools that are requiring masks are doing great. However, he said schools that haven’t required masks have 700 total students in quarantine after three days.

