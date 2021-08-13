Two deadly shootings in two days on same Lexington street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Ohio Street just after midnight for a report of a shooting victim in the middle of the road.

Officers found the victim in the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

The coroner says the man has been identified as 27-year-old man Cameron Martin.

Several cars parked on Ohio Street were damaged by gunfire. Police said their initial investigation did not find any evidence of homes being struck by bullets.

Police told WKYT they did not have any witnesses come forward.

The Friday morning shooting on Ohio Street happened 24-hours after a deadly home invasion on a different block on the same street. In that case, police said a man, later identified by the coroner as Terrence McGhee, 40, broke into a home and was shot and killed by someone inside.

Police said they had yet to find any connection between the two shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

