Advertisement

2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says

Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.(Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program, KHNL reported.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport, the AG’s office said. Investigators found they were allegedly in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Investigators were following up on a tip from a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.

The travelers — identified as Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung — were charged and arraigned Wednesday morning.

“Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“Along those lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

Additional details were not provided.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Captain Joshua Laird began his 21-year firefighting career as a volunteer at the Fairfield...
Fire captain died in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 2 daughters
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some...
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge