Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is very much humid outside with temps in the 70s. It is a WKYT First Alert Weather Day and we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms later in the day.

It is Friday, August 13 and it is steamy outside with fog developing early in the valleys. We start off with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climb into the mid-80s by lunchtime. Once we get later into the afternoon we should see temps close to 90 degrees for many locations with heat indices near the mid-90s. As a strong cold front moves on through, gusty winds from the southwest will pick up. There is a chance for some showers and a rumble of thunder earlier on in the day, but most of the action will blast off after lunchtime till close to midnight. The main threats include gusty winds, localized heavy rain, and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded to a level 2/5-- Slight Risk for severe weather. Make sure you are able to get weather alerts if necessary.

Into the weekend the storm activity should wane early on into Saturday. Temps will start in the mid-60s and the cold front will significantly reduce humidity levels to a more bearable level. Winds from the north will keep temps in the low 80s and we can see a mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a stray summer shower or thunderstorm later into the afternoon/evening. Sunday looks to be more on the drier side with temps still in the low 80s. As we get into the new workweek temps hold on around 80 degrees. All eyes are on the tropics as tropical depression Fred continues to churn up the Caribbean. The storm looks to strengthen as it moves towards the gulf. Some models want to show some impact from the remnants into eastern Kentucky mid-week, but of course, this may change. If so the potential for sun and clouds before afternoon summer showers and storms are likely.

I hope you all have a great day, weekend, and make sure you stay safe!

