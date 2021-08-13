Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a strong cold front working into the region tonight and this will likely spawn some strong to severe storms ahead of it. Much better air blows in for the weekend as we focus on Tropical Storm Fred down in the Gulf and the potential impact on our weather next week.

Today is another very steamy one as southwest winds gust up through the afternoon. A couple of showers and storms may go up early, but the main action comes late afternoon into the evening. That’s when a line of showers and storms then develops and drops southeastward across Kentucky, bringing the potential for pockets of damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has is un a low-end severe weather risk today.

These storms may also produce torrential rains, so local high water issues will be possible.

A few leftover showers and storms linger into Saturday as temps and humidity levels drop from the north. The front slides a little farther south for Sunday, keeping a few showers and storms in the south and southeast. For the rest of the state, Sunday looks and feels pretty good. That said, a few storms may drift north as the day wears on.

That’s when moisture returns from the south as Tropical Storm Fred works toward the Florida Panhandle, creating a pipeline of tropical rains into our region.

The overall setup is conducive for heavy rains in our region and that’s something we will need to pay close attention to.