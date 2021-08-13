Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Field of Dreams game produces perfect ending for a Hollywood film
Captain Joshua Laird began his 21-year firefighting career as a volunteer at the Fairfield...
Fire captain died in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 2 daughters
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place