Douglass knocking on the door of its first state title

The Broncos lost to Owensboro in the 2020 state semifinals.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In last year’s Class 5A semifinals, a missed field goal doomed Frederick Douglass in a 28-27 loss at Owensboro.

The Broncos have that score posted on their scoreboard during practice as a daily reminder.

“It’s up every day,” said head coach Nathan McPeek. “It’s something that has happened to us in our history. In big moments it’s a one point difference.”

“Last year it was the one point,” said Douglass quarterback Samuel Cornett. “Lost to North Hardin one point lost to Owensboro one point. It’s the small things we are focusing on. One point is the difference between us and a ring.”

Using that loss as Motivation, Douglass continues to knock at the door of its first state championship. The Broncos return seven starters on defense and six on offense including starting quarterback Samuel Cornett.

“I think he’s going to have a great year,” said McPeek. “He’s had a much longer stretch of work than he had last year with COVID. We had two weeks of work then we are playing ball. He was behind in that North Hardin game and we still had a chance to win.”

Cornett threw for over 1,500 yards last season with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He’s comfortable with the offense and now he’s comfortable with the guys he’s throwing the ball to.

“We didn’t get to go to school last year,” said Cornett. “I’m learning a lot more about the guys this year and we have way more team chemistry.”

Douglass opens the season at Bryan Station.

