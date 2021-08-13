Advertisement

EKU holds vaccination clinic as students arrive on campus

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Move in continues on campuses across the country.

At Eastern Kentucky University, students are arriving on campus and getting settled, all while the university is offering them a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have said for a while now that if you bring the vaccine to people there’s a better chance that they’ll take that vaccination shot. That’s exactly what EKU is trying to do during move in.

“It’s a captive audience so we want to give them that opportunity,” said EKU President David McFaddin.

McFaddin says move-in is the perfect time to offer a shot like this and the university is encouraging all of it’s students to take advantage.

McFaddin says, right now, students will be masking up, but if, and when, he sees vaccination numbers start to rise, there’s a chance that decision could be reversed.

Ultimately, he says it’s important to present students with the facts and the opportunity. That way if they decide to take advantage, they can.

“I think from the beginning of this pandemic it’s been about education and encouragement and providing opportunity to students for vaccination,” McFaddin said. “We’re really trying to get ahead of obviously this third wave of COVID-19. Trying to encourage our students to get that vaccine so we can get back to a very normal college experience.”

The vaccination clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday for students who want to get a shot.

