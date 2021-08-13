Advertisement

Field of Dreams game produces perfect ending for a Hollywood film

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (Gray News) - The ending to Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game ended with a climax that a screenwriter would dream of.

MLB already knew the Field of Dreams game would be a success, as a sold-out crowd in Iowa watched the game paying homage to the 1989 Academy Award-nominated film starring Kevin Costner.

Viewers lauded over the pregame ceremonies featuring Costner and players with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox walking out of the cornfields used in the filming of the movie.

Costner even alluded to one of the famous quotes from the film when addressing the nearly 8,000 who attended in the small Iowa city of Dyersville, which has a population of a little more than 4,000.

“Is this heaven?” Costner asked, replying, “Yes it is.”

While MLB thought it had already hit a home run with the production of this event, the Field of Dreams game turned out to be a grand slam with the way the game played out.

Star Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashed his 24th and 25th home runs in the high-scoring affair, including a two-run blast in the 9th inning to get his team within one run of Chicago.

Giancarlo Stanton would follow up with another two-run blast to give the Yankees an unlikely lead, coming back from a three-run deficit.

The Yankees’ comeback was exciting enough, but the White Sox weren’t ready to roll the credits.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson stepped to the plate as the potential go-ahead run in what would be a walk-off for the ages, and he didn’t disappoint.

Anderson, who admitted before Thursday’s game he never watched “Field of Dreams,” concluded the game with the home run into the Iowa corn to win the game 9-8.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Ohio Street.
Two deadly shootings in two days on same Lexington street
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; leader says lives lost
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 earthquake damages building in Haiti
The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid urgent embassy airlift
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say