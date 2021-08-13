Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/15: Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Dougherty; Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Baptist Health’s Dr. Mark Dougherty, and Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson.

The delta variant of COVID-19 demands our attention this weekend as numbers are quickly climbing. It’s all happening as schools are reopening and Kentuckians are trying to get ready for fall festivals, sports seasons and other events. What’s the situation and what can we do to get things under control?

Dr. Mark Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Health, joins us this week to discuss.

As the addiction crisis gets even worse in Kentucky, we’ll be joined by Tim Robinson, the founder and CEO of the largest addiction treatment effort in the state, Addiction Recovery Care.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Ohio Street.
Two deadly shootings in two days on same Lexington street
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Foggy Morning Followed by Showers and Storms
Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Friday night, people in Bourbon County helped their neighbors in Carlisle— a community...
‘Kentucky pulls together’: Bourbon Co. church holds BBQ dinner to help fundraise for flood victims
Some Ky. parents choosing to homeschool over mask rule
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization will meet...
Booster shot waiting list not likely for immunocompromised, doctor says