Kentucky Newsmakers 8/15: Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Dougherty; Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Baptist Health’s Dr. Mark Dougherty, and Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson.

The delta variant of COVID-19 demands our attention this weekend as numbers are quickly climbing. It’s all happening as schools are reopening and Kentuckians are trying to get ready for fall festivals, sports seasons and other events. What’s the situation and what can we do to get things under control?

Dr. Mark Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Health, joins us this week to discuss.

As the addiction crisis gets even worse in Kentucky, we’ll be joined by Tim Robinson, the founder and CEO of the largest addiction treatment effort in the state, Addiction Recovery Care.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.