KSP investigating fatal one-car accident

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BESTY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a one-car accident that led to one man’s death in Floyd County Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police responded to a call last night in the Betsy Lane community on US 23.

After arriving at the scene, Trooper Bailey Combs found Bobby Blackburn, 62, from Prestonsburg, in his car.

Blackburn was later pronounced dead at the Pike County Coroner’s office.

Deputy Combs is still investigating the case.

