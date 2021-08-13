Lexington councilmember to run for Alice Forgy Kerr’s Senate seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington councilmember has entered her name in the race to fill the state Senate seat held by Alice Forgy Kerr.

Kerr announced she would not seek re-election.

Thursday night, 10th District councilmember Amanda Mays Bledsoe announced her candidacy.

Bledsoe has served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for seven years, and as chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

“Lexington is the epicenter of central Kentucky,” Bledsoe said. “I understand the complexities at play and have demonstrated my ability to get things done for the community I love. My experience on the city council has taught me that strong solutions come about by listening to our community members and acting boldly on their behalf. I am ready to take our local voices to Frankfort and lend my experience in the Senate.”

