Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Florence man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a parking lot in June.

The underage victim told police she began messaging with Chase Garvey over Snapchat weeks before the alleged incident, according to a Fort Mitchell Police Department report.

The report says she told Garvey she was 13.

Around 5 a.m. on June 25, Garvey came to the girl’s location, the parking lot of an apartment complex in Northern Kentucky, and they met inside his vehicle, according to the report

The girl told police she said to Garvey, she “didn’t want to do anything sexual. She said that while in the backseat, Garvey held her hands down while he allegedly raped her.

She told police she said “to stop, it hurts.”

She also told police she tried to push him away as he was on top of her.

According to the report, Garvey admitted in a police interview to having sex with the girl and also said the girl had performed oral sex on him beforehand.

Police arrested Garvey on Thursday.

He is booked into the Kenton County jail on a $50,000 cash bond for one count each of rape and sodomy.

He will be in court Aug. 17.

