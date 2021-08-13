Man sentenced for deadly 2019 Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a deadly Franklin County crash.

Jerry Elder faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police say Elder was watching a video on his cell-phone, when his tractor-trailer crashed into a Jeep on I-64 in September 2019, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors recommended a 10 year sentence for manslaughter, a 10 year sentence for each of the assault charges, to run concurrently, and a five year sentence for each of the wanton endangerment charges, which will also run concurrently.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving five years.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.