MSU holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic ahead of fall semester

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, ahead of the start of the fall semester.

Friday’s clinic was for students and family members if they needed it.

Currently, Morehead State students do not have to be vaccinated, but the school is encouraging everyone who can to get the shot.

We talked to one student who explained his decision to get vaccinated days before the beginning of school.

“Personally, I was just wanting to see a couple of things to develop to see what all happened with it, there’s that. And then there’s also some procrastination on my part as well,” said sophomore Dakota Miller.

Morehead State officials say last year the school reported very few positive cases on campus.

Classes begin Monday.

