One person taken to hospital after shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

Police say they were called to the Continental Square Apartments just after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UK Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us have not made any arrests and have very limited information to go on at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

