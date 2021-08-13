Pike County medical officials plead for community action as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase at ‘rapid’ pace

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is cautioning the community as COVID-19 continues to spread and the number of hospitalizations increases in the county.

Thursday alone, the county reported 70 new cases of the virus. According to officials, the week started with 50 hospitalizations and that number increased to more than 77 by the end of the week. Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the “concerning jump” included 35 Pike County residents and the majority of those were unvaccinated.

“It’s basically a call, a plea to the public. Number one: Seek vaccinations,” Riley said. “Even with the breakthrough cases, they are not getting as sick. Therefore, I’m trying to point out that the hospitalizations are mostly the unvaccinated. It is in no way trying to place blame. It’s simply the facts, the data.”

Riley said though there has also been an increase in people seeking vaccinations, the way to make changes in the number of hospitalizations is to continue masking as the vaccines have time to work- encouraging people to make masks a priority when entering crowded spaces.

“We’re only asking that we protect the weakest. To watch out for our neighbors. It’s really an act of kindness that we’re asking and it’s temporary,” she said.

She said that is the best way to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed as the number of cases climb.

“What happened in the fall through winter took months to occur. And what we’re currently experiencing is rapid, or an exponential acceleration,” Riley said. “And if this continues at the rate that it’s going, there’s absolutely no doubt that we will be in a situation that we do not want to be.”

Riley said vaccinations are readily available across the county for anyone 12 and older and she hopes to see more people taking advantage of them and masking up to help the county find its way out of the red zone.

