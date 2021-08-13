Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sen. Rand Paul is visiting small businesses in southern Kentucky Friday.

Senator Paul visited Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset and presented them with a certificate and afterwards he was asked about everything from masks to his wife’s purchase of stock in the company that makes the drug Remdisivir.

Senator Rand Paul visits popular Somerset coffee shop, afterward tells reporters that there are studies that show masks don’t work..says needs to be more investing in antibody companies looking into a cure for Covid. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ii2qN9eeGh — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 13, 2021

Paul’s wife Kelly bought stock in that company in February 2020. She said it was widely reported how that drug was thought to be a good treatment for COVID-19 when the virus was ravaging Italy. However, she said they lost money on it.

The Stock Act requires members of Congress to disclose stock purchases within 45 days. Paul waited a year-and-a-half despite voting in favor of the Stock Act in 2012.

“I apologize. I was bad on the reporting. I had to do this myself,” Sen. Paul said. “I typed in in the computer, so about two weeks after Kelley made the stock purchase, I typed it into the computer, and I thought I pushed send, and I didn’t. So, we still have a screen shot of me, it has the date, it keeps track of the date.”

Sen. Rand Paul's wife, Kelley, told me she bought stock in Gilead Sciences in Feb. 2020 when Covid was ravaging Italy, because Remdisivir looked like a possible treatment, Sen Paul blames delay in reporting purchase on "computer incompetence." More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ahXR2nxwf4 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 13, 2021

Senator Paul says there needs to be more investing in antibody treatments and said he believes that especially older people need to take treatments as soon as they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The first senator to catch COVID-19, Paul has repeatedly railed against mask mandates and other public health tools to stop the spread of the virus.

He also said investing in these types of companies is how they come with cures.

The Department of Justice has investigated several members of Congress for insider trading since the pandemic began. It’s not clear if Paul will be investigated in the same way.

