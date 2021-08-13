Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sen. Rand Paul is visiting small businesses in southern Kentucky Friday.

Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

Senator Paul visited Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset and presented them with a certificate and afterwards he was asked about everything from masks to his wife’s purchase of stock in the company that makes the drug Remdisivir.

Paul’s wife Kelly bought stock in that company in February 2020. She said it was widely reported how that drug was thought to be a good treatment for COVID-19 when the virus was ravaging Italy. However, she said they lost money on it.

The Stock Act requires members of Congress to disclose stock purchases within 45 days. Paul waited a year-and-a-half despite voting in favor of the Stock Act in 2012.

“I apologize. I was bad on the reporting. I had to do this myself,” Sen. Paul said. “I typed in in the computer, so about two weeks after Kelley made the stock purchase, I typed it into the computer, and I thought I pushed send, and I didn’t. So, we still have a screen shot of me, it has the date, it keeps track of the date.”

Senator Paul says there needs to be more investing in antibody treatments and said he believes that especially older people need to take treatments as soon as they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The first senator to catch COVID-19, Paul has repeatedly railed against mask mandates and other public health tools to stop the spread of the virus.

He also said investing in these types of companies is how they come with cures.

The Department of Justice has investigated several members of Congress for insider trading since the pandemic began. It’s not clear if Paul will be investigated in the same way.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some...
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge
At Eastern Kentucky University, students are arriving on campus and getting settled, all while...
EKU holds vaccination clinic as students arrive on campus
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH | WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge