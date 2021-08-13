Advertisement

‘This is her special day’: Make-A-Wish throws special ball for Winchester teen

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - They say a dream is a wish your heart makes—and for Princess Michele, hers was to be the belle of the ball.

“We just wanted it to be something different and she loves princesses,” said Judy Kingsland.

So the fairy godmothers at Make-A-Wish Foundation waved their wands and made Michele the princess she knew she was, and gave her her own ball at the Kentucky Castle.

“It’s like I’m trying to find the words, but this is amazing,” said Kingsland, Michele’s grandmother. “She has been nothing but smiles all day long, and giggles.”

Michele suffers from epilepsy and a chromosome condition, but that doesn’t stop her from living life to her fullest and dreaming big.

“One night we were driving by actually and she goes, ‘that’s my castle,’ and I thought, ‘I wonder if they would let us spend the night there as her Make-A-Wish.’ So we started spending the night and it just evolved,” Kingsland said.

It evolved into the best night of Michele’s life. It was a special moment with friends and family that Kingsland says they will always cherish.

“It’s just really hard to express. I can’t put into words the joy and the happiness that I felt for her because you know, she’s not going to have a special day... I mean there will be special days, but we’re not looking at her having a wedding or anything like that. So this is what that is, this is her special day,” Kingsland said.

A special day that may end at the stroke of midnight, but will live on in her happily ever after.

WKYT is looking for more stories to showcase in our Commonwealth of Kindness. Stories of random acts, good deeds and just plain kindness shown to others. To send us a story idea, email kindness@wkyt.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some...
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge
At Eastern Kentucky University, students are arriving on campus and getting settled, all while...
EKU holds vaccination clinic as students arrive on campus
Senator Paul visited Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset and presented them with a certificate and...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH | WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge