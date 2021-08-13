‘This is her special day’: Make-A-Wish throws special ball for Winchester teen

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - They say a dream is a wish your heart makes—and for Princess Michele, hers was to be the belle of the ball.

“We just wanted it to be something different and she loves princesses,” said Judy Kingsland.

So the fairy godmothers at Make-A-Wish Foundation waved their wands and made Michele the princess she knew she was, and gave her her own ball at the Kentucky Castle.

“It’s like I’m trying to find the words, but this is amazing,” said Kingsland, Michele’s grandmother. “She has been nothing but smiles all day long, and giggles.”

Michele suffers from epilepsy and a chromosome condition, but that doesn’t stop her from living life to her fullest and dreaming big.

“One night we were driving by actually and she goes, ‘that’s my castle,’ and I thought, ‘I wonder if they would let us spend the night there as her Make-A-Wish.’ So we started spending the night and it just evolved,” Kingsland said.

It evolved into the best night of Michele’s life. It was a special moment with friends and family that Kingsland says they will always cherish.

“It’s just really hard to express. I can’t put into words the joy and the happiness that I felt for her because you know, she’s not going to have a special day... I mean there will be special days, but we’re not looking at her having a wedding or anything like that. So this is what that is, this is her special day,” Kingsland said.

A special day that may end at the stroke of midnight, but will live on in her happily ever after.

WKYT is looking for more stories to showcase in our Commonwealth of Kindness. Stories of random acts, good deeds and just plain kindness shown to others. To send us a story idea, email kindness@wkyt.com.

