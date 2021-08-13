Advertisement

WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The surge of new COVID-19 cases continues in Kentucky.

We’re also seeing an increase in the number of people getting the vaccine, even in some of the counties where vaccination rates are the lowest:

Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some numbers into context Mark Hensley, the executive director of the health department, says three weeks ago they were giving around 10 shots a day. Now, they’re giving around 50.

Since June 15, the vaccination rate in Laurel County has increased 14.4 percent.

Other areas have increased even more. Fulton County, with an almost 20 percent increase, tops the list.

Hensley says the surge of the delta variant correlates with more people wanting the shot.

“People are seeing the surge throughout the United States, across our Commonwealth, as well as here in Laurel County, of the delta variant, and I think people have seen what that can do to you, and they’re trying to make the right choice to protect themselves and their families,” Hensley said.

Right now, Hensley says about 35 percent of people in Laurel County is vaccinated.

Hensley says he expect the vaccination rate to continue to get higher in the next couple of weeks.

