Advertisement

Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a...
The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a Kenosha, WIsconsin, apartment where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.

A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.

The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off, the complaint filed Thursday said.

The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh, authorities said. He left and went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call, the Kenosha News reported.

A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition, but authorities said he was facing charges for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a weapon.

The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it “accidentally went off,” according to the complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Field of Dreams game produces perfect ending for a Hollywood film
Captain Joshua Laird began his 21-year firefighting career as a volunteer at the Fairfield...
Fire captain died in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 2 daughters
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place