Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Foggy Morning Followed by Showers and Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! After a stormy evening, we are seeing lots of fog across the region and temps on the milder side. They will stay close to 80 throughout the day and an active pattern is starting to set up for the upcoming week ahead.

It is Saturday, August 14 and fog is very much present in central and eastern Kentucky so make sure that you are careful on the roads early on. Temps will start off in the upper 60s and will stabilize later in the day around 80 as a cold front slowly moves through. This will keep cloud cover around for most of the day and showers and storms will increase. The activity should decrease overnight. Into Sunday it will look pretty similar to today with showers and storms present all day.

The week ahead features a very active weather pattern. Temps start off in the upper 70s and move into the 80s by the end of the week. Tropical Depression Fred continues to slowly churn up the Caribbean and as we get through the weekend it will move towards the gulf. Models continue to stay consistent with some remnants impacting Kentucky into early next week, but overall moisture really sticks around and we can see many chances for showers and storms into late next week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

