Advertisement

Cable repair tech hit by falling tree limb during storm

By KSDK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KSDK) - A cable company employee from Missouri was trapped under a fallen tree limb at the height of a storm in an incident caught on security video.

A series of storms hit the Saint Louis area Thursday night, with winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour knocking down trees and power lines.

As a cable company employee walked across Danny Gittemeier’s yard in O’Fallon, a tree limb snapped off and fell, trapping the man beneath it. The incident was captured on Gittemeier’s neighbor’s security video.

Gittemeier and his son heard the limb fall, so he walked outside moments later.

“I walk out the door and see the tree down. I hear him yelling for help,” Gittemeier said. “He was pinned down with his arm stuck and his face and his feet. So, I’m out here in gym shorts and sandals in the middle of the mud and rain, trying to figure out how to get this tree off him.”

Gittemeier says he didn’t know if he could lift the tree limb.

“I was able to get it, with the adrenaline going, high enough to where it was off his back, so he could backwards army crawl out from underneath of it, which was a good sign, that he was moving. I mean it could have been a lot worse. It could have killed him,” Gittemeier said.

He says he was shaken up the incident but glad to hear from the man’s supervisor that he’s doing OK.

“He got discharged from the hospital with an ankle brace on his leg, a bunch of pain medicine for his back, obviously. He had a bunch of scratches on his face from getting yanked out from under that tree,” Gittemeier said.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Ohio Street.
Two deadly shootings in two days on same Lexington street
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; leader says lives lost
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
7.2 earthquake damages building in Haiti
The U.S. is sending some 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with the departure of embassy...
More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid urgent embassy airlift
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say