‘Kentucky pulls together’: Bourbon Co. church holds BBQ dinner to help fundraise for flood victims

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It may have looked like a fun Friday night with friends and music, but one dinner had a far more neighborly meaning behind it.

Bluegrass Cowboy Church is raising money tonight to help their neighbors in Nicholas County with flood recovery.



“Meals bring people together and this was a way to try to pull everybody in this community to try to help the folks out,” event organizer Rhonda Gray said.

Friday night, people in Bourbon County helped their neighbors in Carlisle— a community devastated by flash flooding two weeks ago.

“A lot of people lost everything they had,” event organizer Larry Tucker said.

That’s why they stepped up to help by holding a simple BBQ dinner raising whatever they could to help make a difference.

“It’s just our way to put our hand out to these people and let them know that we’re thinking of them, that we want to do something and this is the best way we knew how,” Gray said.

The turnout was larger than expected, but then again, Kentuckians always show up to help when it’s needed.

“It just blesses me that surrounding communities… We’ve had donations from as far away as Maysville and Lexington, Georgetown, Flemingsburg,” Tucker said. “That’s the one thing about Kentucky, Kentucky pulls together.”

Pulling together for a community that’s hurting now, but will come back stronger than before.

“Carlisle is a little town with a big heart is what they say, and it’s evident tonight,” Gray said.

“We just hope and know that this is going to help a lot of people. That was our goal and I think we’ve met our goal,” Gray said.

The church says they know the community will still need help for months to come. They plan to do another fundraiser dinner in the future.

