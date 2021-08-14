Knott County officials preparing for upcoming “Relay for Life” event

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knott County are preparing for their upcoming “Relay For Life” event.

Like last year, the event will give the community an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers.

The event will take place Saturday, September 18th and will be a drive-thru event.

Knott County Tourism Commission Vice Chair Danny Laferty said the event will start at 6:30 p.m., those participating will receive their survivor medals and caregiver sashes.

“It’s going to be kind of like it was last year, they’re going to do it down the street of Hindman,” Laferty said. “Put the luminarias up down the street and it’ll bring a lot of people into town and a lot of activities. It’s really a good event.”

Anyone wanting to donate or purchase a luminaria can go here or stop by Hindman Floral and Gift.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.