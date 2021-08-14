Advertisement

Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, two people were found dead on Rodburn Hollow Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The two people were identified as 75-year-old Vada Sargent and 81-year-old Cobern Sargent.

Police and the Coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.

MOREHEAD POLICE AND ROWAN COUNTY CORONER INVESTIGATING APPARENT MURDER SUICIDE. Morehead 911 received a call at 5:02 pm...

Posted by Rowan County Coroner's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Ohio Street.
Two deadly shootings in two days on same Lexington street
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Foggy Morning Followed by Showers and Storms
Friday night, people in Bourbon County helped their neighbors in Carlisle— a community...
‘Kentucky pulls together’: Bourbon Co. church holds BBQ dinner to help fundraise for flood victims
Some Ky. parents choosing to homeschool over mask rule
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization will meet...
Booster shot waiting list not likely for immunocompromised, doctor says