Advertisement

Scott County first responders play dodgeball for a cause

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders wore a different uniform for a cause Saturday.

Scott County firefighters and Georgetown police officers participated in Elizabeth’s Village’s second annual dodgeball tournament Saturday. The nonprofit works with women and children experiencing homelessness, poverty, and domestic violence.

Elizabeth’s Village Executive Director Kandice Whitehouse said the teams played to raise money to build a domestic shelter in Scott County.

“The women and children who are living here experiencing violence in their homes want to be able to stay in their community where they’re already connected, already have support, and not have to leave and start over,” Whitehouse said.

She said Scott County doesn’t have a shelter for domestic violence victims currently. She said women and children need to travel to Lexington or Richmond for the nearest one.

Whitehouse said this year’s tournament totals nearly doubled the amount of money raised from the first tournament.

Captain Josh Nash with the Georgetown Police Department said it’s important for people in the community to see members of law enforcement present at events, on and off the clock.

“It shows the community that we’re human beings, and we’re here to have fun. We like to interact with the community,” Nash said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
File image
Crash on I-75 southbound causes major traffic jam
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man
James Sexton (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Longtime friend remembers Louisville-area educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Hospitalizations continue to surge across the Commonwealth.
WATCH | Doctors continue to urge vaccinations as hospitalizations surge
Morehead police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
WATCH | Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back AJ Rose (36)...
Rose racks up 118 yards in preseason debut for Vikings
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide