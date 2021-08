LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash on I-75 southbound caused a major traffic jam Friday evening.

Police say it happened near Ironworks Pike just before 5:30 p.m.

They say a semi truck hit a guard rail and jackknifed on the highway. Police say the truck leaked fluid, so cleanup was required.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.