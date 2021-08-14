Some Ky. parents choosing to homeschool over mask rule

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As masks are implemented in schools across the commonwealth from Pre-K to 12th grade for the second straight year, some parents are seeking schooling alternatives.

“I know of several families who started homeschooling because they looked at the option of having their child wear a mask all day in a public school setting or even a private school setting and decided they didn’t want that for the child,” said Della Jones with the Jessamine County Home Educators Association.

A home educator of her five kids, Jones says that interest in homeschooling has increased since the pandemic started.

“I have seen people who are homeschooling or are considering it who would not have considered it before,” Jones said.

Jones noted that it is a big undertaking, between buying supplies and covering a full curriculum.

“I think probably one of the biggest concerns for somebody who is just starting homeschooling is the fear that they’re just not going to do it right,” Jones said.

But, a parent’s advantage is that they know their children best.

“There are those years where you have a really bad teacher. And some years you’re that teacher. But it happens in public school too. You have those days where you have that substitute teacher where nothing happens and you just watch movies all day, or you have a really bad year where you have a teacher and you just don’t connect,” Jones said.

A group of lawmakers will meet next week to look into the Board of Education’s mask mandate.

The Kentucky General Assembly’s regulation review committee called a special meeting for next Tuesday.

They’re expected to review and hear testimony on the Board of Education’s mask mandate.

