Stoops gives update on Dekel Crowdus

Freshman receiver has sprained ligament
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman receiver Dekel Crowdus could be back on the football field in a couple of weeks. On Saturday, UK coach Mark Stoops updated the status of the former Frederick Douglass speedster.

“We are optimistic,” Stoops said. “He does not have a torn ligament. He has a strained ligament. And there’s a good opportunity he’ll be back, soon. Within weeks. Couple weeks.”

On Thursday, Crowdus suffered what was thought to be a significant injury.

“The day it happened, I went over to him and he was really upset about it,” UK reciever Wan’Dale Robinson said on Saturday.

“At first, we thought it was going to be much longer than we expected. Much longer than the news that came out. It’s just really good to know that he’s okay and he’ll be able to bounce back and be healthy again.”

