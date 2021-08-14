Advertisement

Stoops pleased with first UK scrimmage

Coach was ready for quarterbacks questions
Coach Mark Stoops said he was pleased with how his team performed during UK's first fall...
Coach Mark Stoops said he was pleased with how his team performed during UK's first fall scrimmage.(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops knew the questions were coming about his quarterbacks as he met the media after the Wildcats’ first fall scrimmage.

“How did Will (Levis) and Joey (Gatewood) do today?”

“All the quarterbacks did some good things today. You probably knew the answer before I said, did you not?” Stoops said, before laughing. “You want me to get coach Marrow back out here to talk to you all? Geeze... He’s not allowed back out here.”

“All the quarterbacks did some good things,” Stoops added, still laughing.

Vince Marrow, UK’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, appeared on local radio and television last week, and spoke about Levis, Gatewood and Beau Allen. The three quarterbacks are competing for the starting nod in UK’s opener against Louisiana at Monroe, on Sept. 4.

“I just wanted to continue to be clean,” Stoops said, when asked what he was hoping to see from the scrimmage. Stoops stressed the importance of players learning a new offensive scheme in a short period of time.

One area of importance for UK heading into fall camp is putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

“We got after it today, on pass rush,” defensive end Josh Paschal said. “We had some good rushes. Jordan Wright has been looking really good. We had some young guys get after it today, as well.”

