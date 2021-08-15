Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rainy Days Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a gloomy morning across the Commonwealth with thick clouds and mist/ isolated light showers. This is a preview of what we will be able to see for most of the week. Rounds of rain are likely and we could even see remnants of Fred into the workweek.

It is Sunday, August 15 and we are about halfway through the month, temps will start off in the 60s and will slowly move into the upper 70s and low 80s later in the day. Showers and storms are likely and while it won’t be an all-out washout, there will be plenty of chances to see rain. A frontal boundary will stall out over the state and that will continue to pump moisture into the area. Some storms could be strong and localized flash flooding is not out of question.

Into the workweek, the remnants of Fred look to make their way towards the gulf and potentially into Kentucky. This will make things pretty wet as we start off into Monday and Tuesday with temps topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain continues into the second half of the week and temperatures should move back closer to normal.

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

