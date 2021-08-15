Advertisement

Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19

Church leaders expressed thanks to the doctors taking care of him and to those continuing to pray for him.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders of a Lexington church are continuing to ask for prayers after their lead pastor was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Center Point Church Lead Pastor Tim Parsons tested positive on Monday, congregation member Tyson Steelman shared in a virtual service on Sunday morning. In-person services were canceled.

“On Friday the conditions worsened,” Steelman says. “He was taken to the emergency room and as of right now, he is being intubated at the hospital.”

Associate pastor Graham Withers released the following statement:

“We recognize and deeply appreciate our community’s concern regarding our pastor and our church. We are incredibly thankful that Tim is being treated by the excellent medical professionals that we have in our city. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to move our worship experience online only this week. Church leadership will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

Center Point leadership continues to work closely together to care for the Parsons family and our entire church congregation during this time. We appreciate ongoing prayers for our pastor and our church.”

Throughout the pandemic, churches have had to adapt to changing conditions regarding community transmission of the coronavirus. Many opted for virtual services even after the governor’s restrictions were lifted.

Now, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise again due to the delta variant, more churches are again making changes, including virtual services, masks and social distancing. Another Lexington church is pressing pause on its choir.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

Latest News

Water rose up onto East Union Road again on Saturday, August 14, after another round of storms.
Two weeks after devastating flash flood, weather threatens Nicholas County yet again
Tates Creek went winless in 2020.
Tates Creek hungry to bounce back from winless 2020 season
UK Volleyball hosted fans at Memorial on Sunday.
Kentucky volleyball hosts Fan Day, open scrimmage
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Veteran's Club reaching out to Kentuckians who served in the midst of the Taliban's takeover in...
Veteran’s Club works to help Kentuckians who served, as the Taliban’s takeover continues in Afghanistan