Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders of a Lexington church are continuing to ask for prayers after their lead pastor was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Center Point Church Lead Pastor Tim Parsons tested positive on Monday, congregation member Tyson Steelman shared in a virtual service on Sunday morning. In-person services were canceled.

“On Friday the conditions worsened,” Steelman says. “He was taken to the emergency room and as of right now, he is being intubated at the hospital.”

Associate pastor Graham Withers released the following statement:

“We recognize and deeply appreciate our community’s concern regarding our pastor and our church. We are incredibly thankful that Tim is being treated by the excellent medical professionals that we have in our city. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to move our worship experience online only this week. Church leadership will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

“Center Point leadership continues to work closely together to care for the Parsons family and our entire church congregation during this time. We appreciate ongoing prayers for our pastor and our church.”

Throughout the pandemic, churches have had to adapt to changing conditions regarding community transmission of the coronavirus. Many opted for virtual services even after the governor’s restrictions were lifted.

Now, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise again due to the delta variant, more churches are again making changes, including virtual services, masks and social distancing. Another Lexington church is pressing pause on its choir.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.