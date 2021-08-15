Advertisement

Doctors continue to urge vaccinations as hospitalizations surge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitalizations continue to surge across the Commonwealth.

During his briefing Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said we can expect even more COVID cases, and in turn even more hospitalizations, this upcoming week.

“We’re worn out, but we’re not going to give up,” said Chief Medical Officer of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Dr. William Melahn.

On the frontlines of yet another surge in COVID cases, and now hospitalizations, healthcare workers are exhausted. Dr. Melahn said they’re asking one thing of people.

“Go get vaccinated. Vaccinations are extraordinarily safe. We haven’t seen one person in our emergency room with a vaccine complication, but we’ve seen I don’t know how many COVID patients who have not been vaccinated,” Dr. Melahn said.

St. Claire has opened a ‘surge intensive care unit’ because their normal ICU is full. A problem hospitals across the state are seeing.

“At our current admissions in the hospital, 94 percent of those are unvaccinated. 100 percent of our ICU admissions are unvaccinated,” said Stacy Caudill with King’s Daughters Medical Center

Caudill said admissions are rising rapidly. Only two weeks into August and she said they’ve already seen more admissions than they did the entire month of July.

“We started out with just a few patients and now we’re up to 48 COVID admissions. Our ICU is currently full and we’ve opened a fourth COVID unit,” Caudill said.

Doctors noting the patients they’re seeing appear to be sicker and younger than those at the start of the pandemic.

“Over the last month and a half or so, with the surge that seems to coincide with the Delta Variant, what we’ve been seeing is a big uptick in overall deaths in patients that are of a younger age,” said Dr. Joshua Bryant with King’s Daughters.

Dr. Bryant said once patients in the ICU want the vaccine, it’s usually too late.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
File image
Crash on I-75 southbound causes major traffic jam
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man
James Sexton (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Longtime friend remembers Louisville-area educator killed in boating accident

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Hospitalizations continue to surge across the Commonwealth.
WATCH | Doctors continue to urge vaccinations as hospitalizations surge
Morehead police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
WATCH | Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back AJ Rose (36)...
Rose racks up 118 yards in preseason debut for Vikings
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide