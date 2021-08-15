Great Crossing ready to take next step as a program in third season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday featured Media Day for next Friday night’s Battle of Elkhorn Creek.

Scott County is set to face Franklin County followed by Great Crossing’s season opener against Western Hills.

During Media Day, Warhawks head coach Ricky Bowling reflected on the first two years as one of Kentucky’s newest programs.

“Our kids have been resilient,” said Bowling. “Starting a program from the ground up, then the next season you jump into the COVID pandemic and deal with all of that. This year finally feels right. It feels normal. We have a good senior class that has stayed together this whole time and they have matured tremendously.”

Two of those resilient Warhawk seniors are Will Frazier and Peyton Harris. They endured a 1-10 season as sophomores and a 3-5 season a year ago and now they’re ready to take that next step as a program.

“I expect our guys to do big things this year,” said Great Crossing athlete Peyton Harris. “We’ve been together through everything. We’ve had a lot of adversity these past few years and I think its really cool that we’ve grown up together and seeing how far this program has already come.”

“It’s awesome,” added Great Crossing linebacker Will Frazier. “Starting from the ground up, I remember we were in a middle school gym starting as sophomores trying to do football drills. We didn’t know what was going to come of it. Now we are seniors with fancy facilities and we have a weight room now and we are grinding on the field every day.”

The Warhawks are hoping those gains pay off in 2021.

