KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers say they were told about a two-car crash involving a State Trooper Sunday afternoon.

KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs said an investigation found a driver of a Kia Rio was flown to UK Medical Center, while the passenger was taken to Barbourville ARH, but was later flown to UK Medical Center for their injuries.

A KSP trooper was taken to Barbourville ARH for his injuries.

We are told US 25E is closed in the Flat Lick community while troopers work on reconstructing the crash.

This is a developing story.

