Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person was taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police said they went out to Charles Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They said a man shot another man there.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have been in contact with everyone involved in the incident, and charges are pending.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

