Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.
Police said they went out to Charles Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They said a man shot another man there.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they have been in contact with everyone involved in the incident, and charges are pending.
