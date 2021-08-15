Advertisement

Mark Stoops names Will Levis starting QB for Week 1

He has been battling with Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the starting job.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as his starting quarterback for the season opener September 4 vs. UL-Monroe.

Stoops informed the team of the decision this weekend. The Wildcats held their first scrimmage on Saturday.

He has been battling with Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the starting job and it was clear from the start of fall camp that Levis was the frontrunner. Stoops said Allen will be listed as the No. 2 quarterback and Gatewood told Stoops he will enter the transfer portal. He could still return to the Wildcats, but he will have to make a decision shortly.

Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State and now receives the keys to Liam Coen’s offensive Cadillac.

