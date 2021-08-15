Advertisement

Rose racks up 118 yards in preseason debut for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back AJ Rose (36)...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back AJ Rose (36) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky running back AJ Rose racked up 118 total yards Saturday in his preseason debut for the Minnesota Vikings.

Rose had a game-high 25 carries for 100 yards and he also caught a pass for 18 yards. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry and ripped off a long run of 16 yards.

Rose went undrafted, but the rookie from UK signed an undrafted free agent deal with Minnesota shortly after the draft.

Rose finished his career with the Wildcats No. 10 on the career rushing list.

