Teen killed, 6 injured in lightning strike at NYC beach

By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORCHARD BEACH, N.Y. (WABC) - A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by lightning on a New York City beach. Six others were injured in the incident.

Carlos Ramos, 13, died just hours after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a lightning strike Thursday during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm. Friends of his family are devastated.

“If lightning struck one of my children, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. The thing is he was a kid. He was a good kid, a really, really good one,” said family friend Jamila Banks.

Six other people, ranging in age from 5 to 41, were hospitalized when lightning struck Orchard Beach in the Bronx. All are expected to survive their injuries.

Lifeguards saw the gathering clouds and tried to get everyone out of the water and off the beach as quickly as possible, but some were slow to respond.

Stacy Saldivar, 13, was among those injured. She had been at the beach with her family. They were running to escape a downpour of rain when lightning struck just in front of her.

“Lightning went in front of me, and I began to pass out and started shaking and blood came out of my mouth,” said Saldivar of the experience.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the ambulance.

Lightning strike deaths in New York City are comparatively rare, with the last one taking place in Chinatown in 2002.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
