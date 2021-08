LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 6′4″ Delaware native has announced his commitment to play for the Cats.

Durojaiye is a three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2022, the twelfth commit of his class.

His finalists were Georgia Tech, South Carolina, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

