Ulis hosts youth basketball camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyler Ulis is one of the most beloved Kentucky Wildcats in recent memory.

His toughness was so contagious on those Wildcat teams from 2014-2016. In the pros, Ulis had stints with the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

He loves coming back to the Bluegrass and after spending a few months in Kentucky, he hosted a youth basketball camp Saturday at the Sports Center in Lexington. All proceeds from the camp benefitted the Tyler Ulis Foundation.

“This is why we do what we do,” said Ulis. “We love the game and we want to give back any way possible. I have done shoe giveaways, book bag giveaways, we have adopted families for Christmas and things like that. We want to start bringing those to the Kentucky areas and return the favor. The fans love me and I want to show the love back.”

If you want to see Ulis before he leaves town, he is having a signing on Friday at KSBar & Grille in Lexington.

To all of my BBN fans I will be making my last appearance while I am in town on Friday, August 20th from 630-730 at KSRBar and Grille. Excited to see you all there #GOCATS pic.twitter.com/52Ggbeh2KA — Tyler Ulis (@tulis3) August 13, 2021

