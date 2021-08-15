Advertisement

Ulis hosts youth basketball camp in Lexington

The former Kentucky star hosted Saturday’s camp in partnership with the KBC.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyler Ulis is one of the most beloved Kentucky Wildcats in recent memory.

His toughness was so contagious on those Wildcat teams from 2014-2016. In the pros, Ulis had stints with the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

He loves coming back to the Bluegrass and after spending a few months in Kentucky, he hosted a youth basketball camp Saturday at the Sports Center in Lexington. All proceeds from the camp benefitted the Tyler Ulis Foundation.

“This is why we do what we do,” said Ulis. “We love the game and we want to give back any way possible. I have done shoe giveaways, book bag giveaways, we have adopted families for Christmas and things like that. We want to start bringing those to the Kentucky areas and return the favor. The fans love me and I want to show the love back.”

If you want to see Ulis before he leaves town, he is having a signing on Friday at KSBar & Grille in Lexington.

