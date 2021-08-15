Advertisement

Volunteers conducting ‘random snacks of kindness’ for health care workers

Healthcare worker
Healthcare worker(KBTX)
By WTVF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WYMT) — One group of East Nashville residents are performing random acts - or snacks - of kindness for front-line workers.

Just a few days ago, Sandee Gertz came up with the idea for “Random Snacks of Kindness.” Along with the help of others, she’s collecting food and donations from local businesses to give to health care workers in the fight against COVID.

CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 caught up with them while they were dropping off doughnuts and chicken and waffles at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“They said things like little candies in baggies because they can grab them and they need to get through their shift quickly,” said Gertz. “So we asked a lot of the healthcare workers what they really could use. Tonight we delivered a full meal but another time we might deliver the coffee drinks and the sugar and the caffeine.”

She said future hospital drop-offs are in the works.

Most Read

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

Latest News

Water rose up onto East Union Road again on Saturday, August 14, after another round of storms.
Two weeks after devastating flash flood, weather threatens Nicholas County yet again
Tates Creek went winless in 2020.
Tates Creek hungry to bounce back from winless 2020 season
UK Volleyball hosted fans at Memorial on Sunday.
Kentucky volleyball hosts Fan Day, open scrimmage
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Veteran's Club reaching out to Kentuckians who served in the midst of the Taliban's takeover in...
Veteran’s Club works to help Kentuckians who served, as the Taliban’s takeover continues in Afghanistan