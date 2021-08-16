Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Threat Into the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening y’all! Showers and storms are firing up across the Commonwealth and these storms are slow-movers meaning as we get into the evening we have to be mindful of some localized flash flooding, specifically, in southeastern Kentucky. This is a preview of what we will be able to see for most of the week. Rounds of rain are likely and we could even see remnants of Fred into the workweek.

It is Sunday, August 15, and temps into the evening will slowly move into the mid-70s to upper 60s overnight. A frontal boundary continues to stay stalled out over the state and that will continue to pump moisture into the area. Some storms could be strong and localized flash flooding is not out of question really as we get into the start of the workweek. Please do not drive through flooded roads and remember to pay attention to local weather alerts in your area as conditions could change very quickly.

Into the workweek, the remnants of Fred look to make their way towards the gulf and potentially into Kentucky. This will make things pretty wet as we start off into Monday and Tuesday with temps topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain continues into the second half of the week and temperatures should move back closer to normal. Hopefully, into the weekend, we can see some relief from the rain, but right now it is looking like you should keep your rain gear handy all week long.

I hope you all have a great start to the workweek and stay weather prepared!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.